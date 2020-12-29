|
|
|
Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve
Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve
Jessie J spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after a mysterious illness left her unable to hear or walk properly.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Josh Brolin is a new dad
The Avengers: Endgame star's wife Kathryn Brolin gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day, and the 52-year-old announced the news on Instagram with a touching post.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|