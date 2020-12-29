Global  
 

Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve

Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve

Jessie J spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after a mysterious illness left her unable to hear or walk properly.


Jessie J diagnosed with Ménière's disease after going 'completely deaf' in right ear

 Jessie J revealed she went to the hospital on Christmas Eve after having problems with her hearing and balance.
Jessie J Temporarily Hospitalized, Deaf and Unable to Walk from Ménière’s disease

 Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an..
