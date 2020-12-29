BJP-ruled states mocking Constitution through 'Love Jihad' laws: Owaisi
BJP-ruled states mocking Constitution through 'Love Jihad' laws: Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 29 said that BJP-ruled states are making a mockery of Constitution through 'Love Jihad' laws and their aim is to bring Muslims in bad light.
"These laws, ordinances are unconstitutional and also is blatant violation of Article 14 and Article 21...BJP ruled states are making a mockery of constitution through Love Jihad laws.
Any adult can marry whoever they want to.
There only aim is to mockery of the constitution and bring Muslim minority in bad light.
If BJP governed states want to make a law, then they should make a law for MSP and providing employment," said Owaisi.
He added, "Courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 and 25, no govt has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen.
BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution."
