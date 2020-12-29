Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt
While addressing a press conference in national capital over COVID-19 situation in the country, Dr V K Paul, Health Member of NitiAayog said, "The major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather.
UK variant has travelled to several other countries and also to India, this variant may have its own run and we've to be very careful.
So far, in India there is no new strain or mutation of Coronavirus, which has been seen in the United Kingdom, informed NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul on December 22 while addressing a press conference in national capital. He said, "The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far."
