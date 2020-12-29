Global  
 

Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt

While addressing a press conference in national capital over COVID-19 situation in the country, Dr V K Paul, Health Member of NitiAayog said, "The major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather.

UK variant has travelled to several other countries and also to India, this variant may have its own run and we've to be very careful.

One can't be careless."


