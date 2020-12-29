Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Waste Management 12292020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Waste Management 12292020

Waste Management 12292020

Live with Alex King speaking to Waste management workers and why it is extra busy.

If you all five for rental assistance on the website of ... another christmas is over the cleanup again was part with boxes of all shapes and sizes being tossed out.

It can be an extra busy time for whisman and actually hearing from some of those workers on how you can make your life a whole lot easier abc36 as alex came to the live near brian tatian in lexington more and just how big of an impact or trash can actually make alex good morning about you guys over the weekend i cleaned all the boxes and paper to to the dumpster becaus they extra me the trash or not keisha roth both for weight management related to the after the holidays.

We do the along the route of excess ways from holiday parties get-togethers president a cardboard box is your new electronics.

What have you.

So where were just vigilant of that and ready to pick it all up for the citizens of side of the delivery all the easier ways in the trash is here correct way that you're placing the heat and so no christmas light neuropsych and then we see a lot of that we have drop off locations here lexington's 11 for more information on that see a lot of is being used as waste containers to make sure the regular down please the curb and makes it a lot easier for waste collectors is a very people came to england.

I just wanted to questions about recyclable this time of year.

We also have our paper bends around town, so if you have a lot of excess paper mailing thing that we have that you bring us to the yellow bins around town commenting as waste right next to your container, don't put it on top of the container and that'll make it much easier to collect there's sin is disloyal is just as likely as yardley election christmas




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Waste management, cleaner transport key to clean air plans

20%-30% particulate matter concentration reduction target achievable, provided everyone puts an...
Hindu - Published

European Union: Sustainability In The Food And Agri Sector: Antitrust Authorities Step Up - Norton Rose

Sustainability is critical at all levels of the food and agri sector, from water conservation,...
Mondaq - Published

Chennai Corporation withdraws proposal to charge for solid waste management

The Corporation, in a press release, said the proposal has been indefinitely postponed
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trash Trouble: West Chicago Neighbors Fight Plan For New Waste Transfer Station [Video]

Trash Trouble: West Chicago Neighbors Fight Plan For New Waste Transfer Station

The City of West Chicago says a waste management company is looking at expanding its business there. But neighbors told CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra they do not like the idea.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:58Published
CHiPs For Kids Sponsor Message: Waste Management [Video]

CHiPs For Kids Sponsor Message: Waste Management

Thank you Waste Management for supporting the CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive!

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:48Published
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks [Video]

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Corsair Gaming, off about 14.1% and shares of Digi..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published