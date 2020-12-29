Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:52s - Published 6 minutes ago

Nicola Sturgeon urges people to stay home this New Year

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay home this New Year and not mix households.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn