Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Striker Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Striker Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico

Striker Diego Costa ends second spell at Atletico

Atletico Madrid and striker Diego Costa have parted ways for the second time; Simeone says Kieran Trippier sanction 'unfair' on Atletico


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Costa Diego Costa Spanish footballer

Costa a free agent after ending Atletico deal early

 Spain striker Diego Costa is a free agent after agreeing to end to his Atletico Madrid contact six months early.
BBC News

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Costa misses Atletico training, considering future [Video]

Costa misses Atletico training, considering future

Costa misses training as he considers his future at Atletico

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:37Published

Real Madrid on the charge after win over Granada

 Real Madrid drew level with Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Granada. Casemiro headed in a Marco Asensio cross to give his side the lead..
WorldNews

Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: Casemiro and Karim Benzema goals take Real level with Atletico

 Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema give Real Madrid a win over Granada and take Real level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

Kieran Trippier Kieran Trippier English association football player

Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA [Video]

Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Trippier given 10 week ban over betting rules breach

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:06Published

England full-back Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaking betting rules

 England's Kieran Trippier is given a 10-week worldwide football ban and fined £70,000 after a Football Association panel found he broke betting rules.
BBC News

England & Atletico defender Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules

 England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.
BBC News

Diego Simeone Diego Simeone Argentinian football coach and former player

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:39Published
Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Diego Costa available on FREE TRANSFER as Atletico Madrid terminate contract, with Arsenal among clubs eyeing former Chelsea striker

Diego Costa has officially left Atletico Madrid with the club confirming the termination of his...
talkSPORT - Published

Suarez, Costa and Joao Felix together? – It´s still too soon, says Simeone

Diego Simeone is not prepared to risk the fitness of Atletico Madrid attacking trident Luis Suarez,...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published