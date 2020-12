Reese Witherspoon was left "flummoxed" when her then-husband Ryan Phillippe made a joke about her earning more money than him as they presented an award at the 2002 Oscars.

Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto strike great form in the first trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, The Little Things. The..

Evelyn Forde was crowned Headteacher of the Year, the 'Oscars' of education.

So much happened in 2020, that we forgot some of the major things like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's break up with the royal family.

American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Reese Witherspoon is recounting her feelings toward Ryan Phillippe's comment about her money at the...