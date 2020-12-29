Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Squirrel Hill Senior Gets First Dose Of COVID0-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Squirrel Hill Senior Gets First Dose Of COVID0-19 Vaccine

Squirrel Hill Senior Gets First Dose Of COVID0-19 Vaccine

KDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to a senior living at UPMC Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill who just got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine [Video]

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Vice President elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:42Published
Reporter Update: Local Senior Citizen Speaks Out After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Reporter Update: Local Senior Citizen Speaks Out After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

KDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to a senior living at UPMC Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill who just got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:36Published
Staff at nursing home of coronavirus outbreak receive vaccine [Video]

Staff at nursing home of coronavirus outbreak receive vaccine

CNN’s Sara Sidner returns to the nursing home in Kirkland, Washington that was the epicenter of the first Covid-19 outbreak in the west, to speak with staffers who received the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:27Published