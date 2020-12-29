Sculptor Raises Over $20,000 to Replace Vandalized Breonna Taylor Bust

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 minutes ago

The bust's sculptor called the vandalism 'an act of racist aggression,' and has now raised over $20,000 to reform the statue out of bronze.

Police are investigating an act of vandalism which left a bust of breonna taylor severely damaged.

The oakland community is outraged... after seeing the statue of taylor battered and bruised over the weekend.

Leo carson ... who sculpted the ceramic bust... called the vandalism - quote - "an act of racist aggression."

Carson plans to rebuild the statue.

He began a go- fund-me page to raise money to not only remake the statue... but to make it with a stronger material ... bronze.

The page has raised thousands of dollars.

