Crimson Tide's DeVonta Smith named AP Player of the Year

If anyone is having a good 2020, it's devonta smith, the alabama senior is the first wide receiver to ever win ap player of the year.

The sec touchdown receptions record holder almost quit playing football in high school.

His barber helped him stick with it, after smith wanted to play basketball.

Just a few years later, smith has taken over the crimson tide's offense with 17 touchdowns so far, and more games to go.

Smith says its a blessing to win the ap player of the year award, but reminds everyone, it's not about him, it's about what he's been able to do with his team.

My favorite moment is been when we've been in a dog fight, we kept beleive in each other, offense beleived int he defense, defense believed in the offense, so no moments of be specifically, just moments of this team.

Offensive coordinator steve sarkisian says it's been great having players like smitty, mac jones, alex leatherwood and najee harirs, man the list goes on on offense this season.

Sarksian prides himself in the balance attack alabama brings on that side of the ball.

We'll see the record setting offense in action against the irish friday at three.

