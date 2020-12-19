Max 6p sports

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Passed within the next few days.

In the history of the s-e-c championship game no two teams have faced off more than alabama and florida...on saturday the programs will meet for the tenth time in atlanta... the gators head into the championship with an 8 and 2 record -- their only losses coming against texas a&m and lsu.lead by quarterback and heisman candidate kyle trask -- whose 40 passing touchdowns lead the nation..

Now, alabama's got a couple heisman hopefuls too...quarterback mac jones and devonta smith -- who leads the nation in receiving yards and ranks second in touchdowns and receptions... the crimson tide -- still undefeated -- enter the game having scored 50 points five times this season.

And while they seem to be rolling over every team defeating opponents on average by 33 points --- they are facing off against the only program that's ever been able to beat them in the s-e-c championship game..with florida winning four of those nine meetings... alabama head coach nick saban says he believes this florida team is capable of beating anyone in the country -- adding in games like this -- records and and stats don't matter.

"what you did during the season really doesn't have any influence on the outcome of what you do moving forward.

And you have to have the maturity to understand that and stay focused on what you need to do to continue to play well and think that the people that you're going to play against at this time of the season are going to be the best players you've played against all year long."

Saban and the tide left for georgia earlier today -- kickoff at mercedes benz stadium is slated for 7 o'clock.

Back here in north alabama -- u-a-h women's basketball is hosting union university in the chargers home opener -- the game tipped of at 6 o'clock and is only open to family members...we'll have highlights from that game tonight at 10..that'll do