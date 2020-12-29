Medical schools see increase in applications Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 minutes ago Medical schools see increase in applications Medical schools are seeing a bump in applications like never before — a movement being referred to as the "Fauci effect." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VACCINE - AND SAID HEFELT GREAT AFTERWARDS.MEDICAL SCHOOLS ARESEEING A BUMP INAPPLICATIONS LIKE NEVERBEFORE.IT'S BEING DUBBED "THEFAUCI EFFECT":THAT'S BECAUSE THEASSOCIATION OFAMERICAN MEDICALCOLLEGES CREDITS DR.ANTHONY FAUCI ANDOTHER MEDICAL EXPERTSFOR THE SPIKE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESTELLS US WHAT KIND OFINCREASE KANSAS CITYMEDICAL SCHOOLS ARESEEING.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Here at Kansas CityUniversity of Medicine andBiosciences, applications tomedical school are up 25percent compared to this timelast year. One first yearstudent believes a big part ofthe increase is becausestudents are inspired by thework they see physiciansdoing around the country rightnow.DEBORAH DELE-ONI, MEDICALSTUDENT, KANSAS CITYUNIVERSITY"When you have a familymember or a friend or youwitness a doctor or a nursetake care of someone whohas Covid and how muchthey're really just risking andsacrificing so much, it reallyinspires you."RECEIVING HERACCEPTANCE LETTER TOMEDICAL SCHOOL IS AMOMENT DEBORAH DELE-ONI WILL NEVER FORGET.WHILE HER FIRST YEARISN'T WHAT SHE IMAGINED- SHE'S GRATEFUL FOR THELESSONS SHE'S LEARNEDDURING THIS PANDEMIC...DEBORAH DELE-ONI, MEDICALSTUDENT, KANSAS CITYUNIVERSITY"It put things into perspectivefor me like I have tounderstand that this field I'mgoing into, I don't know ifthere's going to be anotherpandemic when I'm a doctor,that this is something that canhappen again."DEBORAH IS ONE OFTHOUSANDS OF FUTUREHEALTHCARE WORKERSANXIOUS TO HELP BE APART OF THE SOLUTION.ACCORDING TO THEASSOCIATION OFAMERICAN MEDICALCOLLEGES - MEDICALSCHOOL APPLICATIONSARE UP BY 18 PERCENTNATIONWIDE.AT KCU - APPLICATIONSARE UP BY 25% - ANUNPRECEDENTEDNUMBER.PROVOST DR. EDWARDO'CONNOR SAYS MANY OFTHE APPLICATION ESSAYSHAVE A COMMON THEME.DR. EDWARD O'CONNOR,PROVOST, KANSAS CITYUNIVERSITY"They've been inspired bythese frontline workers thattake on the virus each andevery day, head on."HE SAYS OTHER CAREERFIELDS ARE SEEINGINCREASES TOO SUCH ASCLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY.MORE APPLICANTSDOESN'T MEAN KCU CANACCEPT MORE STUDENTS.DR. EDWARD O'CONNOR,PROVOST, KANSAS CITYUNIVERSITY"We can't automaticallyexpand but what we can do isfind the people that are trulycommitted to solving theproblem."WHILE THIS YEAR HASCREATED NEWCHALLENGES FOR ANALREADY DIFFICULTPROGRAM - STUDENTSLIKE DEBORAH WILL KEEPPERSEVERING UNTILTHEY'RE THE ONES ON THEFRONTLINES.DEBORAH DELE-ONI, MEDICALSTUDENT, KANSAS CITYUNIVERSITY"We're tired and we're a littlestressed but I think at the endof the day we don't realizehow much we've learned inthis experience.





