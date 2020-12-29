Local lawmaker receives Covid-19 vaccine

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

Lot of firsts for one local lawmaker.

Representative chris campbell is now one of the state's first government leaders to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

She's also one of the first people to receive it the moderna brand.

News 18's micah upshaw joins campbell on her journey.

Nat: there i am.

Vaccinated.

M: chris campbell now joins hundreds of health-care workers in getting vaccinated against covid-19.

While she serves the people of district 26 in west lafayette as a state representative, she also works as a state licensed audiologist.

C: so i am a health care professional.

My employer did contact its employees and informed us that we were in the first line of people to get the vaccine.

M: campbell's vaccination appointment happen to fall on the first day iu health arnett hospital is administering the moderna vaccine.

The hospital gave out the pfizer vaccine during its first round of vaccinations for health care workers earlier this month.

C: i'm one of the first people in the state to get the moderna vaccine, which was just approved last week.

So i feel very much like a guinea pig but i feel that it's worth it.

M: campbell is hopeful for what the covid-19 vaccine could do for the community once it becomes widely available.

C: i really want to feel like we're starting to move towards a normal life again.

Where we can be with family and friends and be in our community and go out to dinner and i feel like this is one step towards that.

M: right now, only health-care workers and nursing home staff are eligible in indiana.

Campbell says the vaccine process is working in phases with those most at risk being served first.

Reporting in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Iu health workers say the pfizer and moderna vaccine work exactly the same.

Campbell is scheduled to get her second vaccination the last week of january.

