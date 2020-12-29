Mardi Gras t-shirt sales will continue in Pass Christian
Mardi Gras t-shirt sales will continue in Pass Christian
The Pass Christian Mardi Gras Parade is canceled, along with many others on the Coast, but the carnival celebration doesn’t have to end.
25- - the pass christian mardi gras - parade is canceled, along - with many others on the coast.- but the carnival- celebration doesn't have to end- the pass christian chamber of - - - - commerce has partnered up with- local tattoo artist ben rusher- to design - a mardi gras t shirt.
- the vibrant colors represent- pass christian with - accents of wildlife and nature- in the area.
The white- long sleve t-shirts are availbl- for preorder only at- ms coast chamber dot com.
- - adele lyons, ceo of mississippi- gulf coast- chamber of commerce:- "certainly some parades and balls are being canceled but- that doesn't mean - mardi gras day just goes away.- it'll still be celebrated in a- lot of different forms i'm- sure we'll start seeing king- cake comes out so it was really- important for the pass- - - - christian chamber to move - forward with mardi gras by- having a t-shirt.
This helps- support the small business- grants that are given out in- that community as well as - scholarships to high school - students so it's a way of still- celebatating mardi- gras whether you're at a parade- or not.
" the t-shirts are on sale right- now for $20 ...larger sizes - for $24,.
Preorder until januar- - - - 25th