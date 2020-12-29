Mardi Gras t-shirt sales will continue in Pass Christian

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 9 minutes ago

The Pass Christian Mardi Gras Parade is canceled, along with many others on the Coast, but the carnival celebration doesn’t have to end.

25- - the pass christian mardi gras - parade is canceled, along - with many others on the coast.- but the carnival- celebration doesn't have to end- the pass christian chamber of - - - - commerce has partnered up with- local tattoo artist ben rusher- to design - a mardi gras t shirt.

- the vibrant colors represent- pass christian with - accents of wildlife and nature- in the area.

The white- long sleve t-shirts are availbl- for preorder only at- ms coast chamber dot com.

- - adele lyons, ceo of mississippi- gulf coast- chamber of commerce:- "certainly some parades and balls are being canceled but- that doesn't mean - mardi gras day just goes away.- it'll still be celebrated in a- lot of different forms i'm- sure we'll start seeing king- cake comes out so it was really- important for the pass- - - - christian chamber to move - forward with mardi gras by- having a t-shirt.

This helps- support the small business- grants that are given out in- that community as well as - scholarships to high school - students so it's a way of still- celebatating mardi- gras whether you're at a parade- or not.

" the t-shirts are on sale right- now for $20 ...larger sizes - for $24,.

Preorder until januar- - - - 25th