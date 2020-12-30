Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago

America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule

With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials.

Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

The federal government's Operation Warp Speed had promised much more than it provided.

It promised that 20 million doses would be administered before January 1, says CNN.

Yet the latest data from the CDC shows that just over 11 million doses have been distributed.

Additionally, only 2.1 million have actually been administered to people.