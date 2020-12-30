December 29 named Macon Regional Crimestoppers Day in Bibb County

David whitmer: whitmer says they received the moderma vaccination because it's easier to store and transport to rural area centers.

Macon-bibb county held a cermony this morning, to celebrate crimestoppers 20th anniversary.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more on c1 3 b13 the celebration and what it means to middle georgia.

"nat pop of mayor giving the program also gives anonymous tipsters money in return for information.

In their 20 years, crimestoppers has given almost $1 million