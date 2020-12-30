Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 1, 2021

December 29 named Macon Regional Crimestoppers Day in Bibb County

Credit: WMGT 5 shares 100 views
December 29 named Macon Regional Crimestoppers Day in Bibb County
December 29 named Macon Regional Crimestoppers Day in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Macon-Bibb county held a ceremony celebrating 20 years of Crimestoppers Tuesday.

David whitmer: whitmer says they received the moderma vaccination because it's easier to store and transport to rural area centers.

Macon-bibb county held a cermony this morning, to celebrate crimestoppers 20th anniversary.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more on c1 3 b13 the celebration and what it means to middle georgia.

"nat pop of mayor giving the program also gives anonymous tipsters money in return for information.

In their 20 years, crimestoppers has given almost $1 million

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage

Bibb deputies searching for woman who stole mail from porch in Macon

Bibb deputies searching for woman who stole mail from porch in Macon

WMGT
Armed robbery at Waffle House in Macon

Armed robbery at Waffle House in Macon

WMGT
Macon-Bibb commissioners vote on how hotel motel tax money is distributed

Macon-Bibb commissioners vote on how hotel motel tax money is distributed

WMGT