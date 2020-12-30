Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published
‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba

PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP-PDP alliance collapsed because she never compromised with PDP’s agenda.

She said that she didn’t agree to the things the BJP government wanted her to do and that’s why the alliance ended.

She added that PDP’s agenda is to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan.

She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers.

“If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them.

If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country,” she said while addressing a party function in Srinagar.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Political party in Jammu and Kashmir, India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashes out at BJP for breaking down Kashmir's economy

 "We will not succumb to pressure. I have left the government because I didn't agree with the agenda of the alliance partner," Mufti said.
DNA
Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre over 3 farm laws [Video]

Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre over 3 farm laws

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. "The government brought farms laws, but the farmers are out on the roads protesting in chilly winter," she said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
PDP wants JandK to become bridge of peace between India and Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti [Video]

PDP wants JandK to become bridge of peace between India and Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti cleared her party's agenda by saying that Jammu and Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. "PDP's agenda is that Jammu and Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan," she said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Nandigram violence mars Suvendu’s first rally as BJP neta

 NANDIGRAM: Suvendu Adhikari’s first public rally in Nandigram on Tuesday after defecting to BJP was marred by violence after party supporters travelling in a..
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

JandK's Doda receives heavy snowfall [Video]

JandK's Doda receives heavy snowfall

Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall. The region was seen covered in a thick layer of the white blanket of snow. Snowfall dipped the temperature in the region and also affected normal life.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar reaches hometown in Meerut [Video]

Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar reaches hometown in Meerut

Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar were brought to his native place in Meerut on night of December 29. Tomar was injured during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on December 25, and later succumbed to injuries. Last rites of Tomar were performed with full military honour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pakistan. Defence Minister said, "India has a sharp focus. 'Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi'. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations." "Since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious actions along the border. Our soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability," Rajnath Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch [Video]

Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch

A protest was held outside the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on December 29 afternoon over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch. Protestors demanded a formal investigation into her death. Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice. She went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada. Toronto Police said they don't consider her death to be suspicious but protestors including fellow Baloch and other minorities from Pakistan say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistan government. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:31Published

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists for 2nd consecutive day in Srinagar [Video]

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists for 2nd consecutive day in Srinagar

An encounter that has started between security forces and the terrorists at Lawaypora area of Srinagar on December 29 is still underway. The security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Football league brings cheers to budding players in Srinagar [Video]

Football league brings cheers to budding players in Srinagar

The UT government of Jammu and Kashmir organised its biggest premier league to revive football after COVID in the valley at Synthetic Turf Ground Tourist Reception Center in Srinagar. JandK Sports Council in collaboration with JandK Football Association organised the event and it aimed to revive football and provide specific platform to the energetic footballers of the valley. Footballers participated in the game with sheer enthusiasm. Football lovers also came to enjoy the match. The league will conclude in March next year. In the past, Kashmir valley has produced number of legendary footballers including former Indian football captain Abdul Majeed Kakroo.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘Oppression increased in J&K after we decided to contest DDC polls’: PDP chief [Video]

‘Oppression increased in J&K after we decided to contest DDC polls’: PDP chief

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:06Published
We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti [Video]

We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published