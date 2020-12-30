‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. "The government brought farms laws, but the farmers are out on the roads protesting in chilly winter," she said.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti cleared her party's agenda by saying that Jammu and Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. "PDP's agenda is that Jammu and Kashmir has to become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan," she said.
Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall. The region was seen covered in a thick layer of the white blanket of snow. Snowfall dipped the temperature in the region and also affected normal life.
Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar were brought to his native place in Meerut on night of December 29. Tomar was injured during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on December 25, and later succumbed to injuries. Last rites of Tomar were performed with full military honour.
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pakistan. Defence Minister said, "India has a sharp focus. 'Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi'. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations." "Since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious actions along the border. Our soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability," Rajnath Singh added.
A protest was held outside the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on December 29 afternoon over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch. Protestors demanded a formal investigation into her death. Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice. She went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada. Toronto Police said they don't consider her death to be suspicious but protestors including fellow Baloch and other minorities from Pakistan say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistan government. Watch the full video for more.
An encounter that has started between security forces and the terrorists at Lawaypora area of Srinagar on December 29 is still underway. The security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.
The UT government of Jammu and Kashmir organised its biggest premier league to revive football after COVID in the valley at Synthetic Turf Ground Tourist Reception Center in Srinagar. JandK Sports Council in collaboration with JandK Football Association organised the event and it aimed to revive football and provide specific platform to the energetic footballers of the valley. Footballers participated in the game with sheer enthusiasm. Football lovers also came to enjoy the match. The league will conclude in March next year. In the past, Kashmir valley has produced number of legendary footballers including former Indian football captain Abdul Majeed Kakroo.
