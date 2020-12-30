Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 hours ago

Essential to have strong opposition whom the govt fears: Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of 6th round of talks between Central Government and farmers, Bhartiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 30 said, "It's essential to have strong opposition in the country whom the govt fears.

This is why farmers had to come on roads.

Opposition should sit in pitched tents and stage protest on roads against the farm laws," said Tikait.