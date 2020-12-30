Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:36s - Published 6 minutes ago

UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca; A day after Madhya Pradesh government approved an ordinance against forced religious conversions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the practice of mass conversions should stop; Minister says 6th round of farmers talks with the Centre should be decisive.

All this and other news at 2 PM.

