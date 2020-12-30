Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:36s - Published
UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca; A day after Madhya Pradesh government approved an ordinance against forced religious conversions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the practice of mass conversions should stop; Minister says 6th round of farmers talks with the Centre should be decisive.

All this and other news at 2 PM.

#AstraZeneca #Oxford #FarmersTalks


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine dry run in 4 states begin, when will the vaccination start? | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine dry run in 4 states begin, when will the vaccination start? | Oneindia News

As the country desperately waits for the Coronavirus vaccine, a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program started this morning in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published
India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News [Video]

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News

India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
Covid-19: India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use by next week | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use by next week | Oneindia News

India is likely to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after Serum Institute of India submitted additional data sought by authorities. This could be the first..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published