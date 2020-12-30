Global  
 

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortionArgentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Argentina abortion: Senate to vote on legalisation

 The law, if passed, would allow abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the highly Catholic nation.
