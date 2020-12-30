U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of COVID-19, his campaign said.

Emer McCarthy reports.

The 41-year-old announced on December 18 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and passed away in a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Letlow, a Republican, won a runoff election on December 5 for the 5th District seat, which represents Northeast and Central Louisiana, and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among those that expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to Letlow.




