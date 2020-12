Luke Letlow, who won the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana, died with COVID-19.

Also reported by • Newsday

Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications...

Luke Letlow, 41, was due to be sworn in as a Republican Representative for Louisiana on Sunday.

Also reported by • Mediaite

Letlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland...