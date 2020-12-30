Sidharth, Kiara leave for New Year getaway; Ananya, Ishaan spotted at airport

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation.

The duo is yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship but are often seen spending time together.

The couple arrived together at airport as they reportedly headed to Maldives for vacation.

Khalli Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were also seen heading out of town.

The two arrived one after the other at the airport, but met each other at the gates.

Ishaan and Ananya were recently seen at Katrina Kaif's Christmas party.

On the work front, Ishaan has Phone Bhoot with Katrina and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya is a part of Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant and Deepika Padukone.

Kiara and Sidharth have, meanwhile, kept a low profile and refused to comment on their relationship status.