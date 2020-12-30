Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend marks birthday with 'math-off' game

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
John Legend marks birthday with 'math-off' game

John Legend marks birthday with 'math-off' game

John Legend celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday by taking on a mathematics challenge set up by his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

Chrissy Teigen 'sad she will never be pregnant again'

 The US model lost the baby she was expecting with husband John Legend earlier this year.
BBC News
John Legend wins major United Nations honour [Video]

John Legend wins major United Nations honour

John Legend has been awarded the prestigious United Nations High Note Global Prize for social justice.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen taking a sober break for the holidays [Video]

Chrissy Teigen taking a sober break for the holidays

Chrissy Teigen will be heading into the new year with a clear head after giving up drink and drugs for Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Chrissy Teigen says she will ‘never’ be pregnant again after baby loss

 Chrissy Teigen says she will ‘never’ be pregnant again after baby loss ‘Every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,’ says model Helen..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Hosts Surprise Math Competition for John Legend's 42nd Birthday

John Legend is an award-winning singer, producer...and mathlete? The star celebrated his 42nd...
E! Online - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, John Legend! [Video]

Happy Birthday, John Legend!

Happy Birthday, John Legend!. John Roger Stephens turns 42 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. His stage name was originally a nickname his friends gave him. 2. He..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
John Legend’s top 5 songs [Video]

John Legend’s top 5 songs

John Legend is best known for his 2013 single ‘All of Me’ from his fourth album ‘Love in the Future’, but he has a huge library of music dating back to 2004. These are his 5 most successful..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:43Published
John Legend warns social media followers about online scam [Video]

John Legend warns social media followers about online scam

John Legend warns social media followers about online scam

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:49Published