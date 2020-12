Cleveland Clinic Florida to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Cleveland Clinic Florida to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Cleveland Clinic Florida region announced Tuesday it will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CLEVELAND CLINIC FACILITIESACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA ARESTEPPING UP ITS EFFORTS TOCOMBAT COVID 19 STARTING TODAYTHE HEALTH PROVIDER WILL BEGINSCHEDULING VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS FOR PEOPLE WHOARE ELIGIBLEW-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL 5KAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US NOWLIVE IN STUART WITH WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOWAS OF TODAY CLEVELAND CLINICSHAVE VACCINATED MORE THAN2,800 HEALTH CAREPROFESSIONALS AND NOW ITLOOKING TO EXPAND ITS REACAND MOVE TOWARD THE SECOPHASE.STARTING TODAY THOSE WHO MEETCERTAIN REQUIREMENT A CAN CALLAND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TORECEIVE THE MODERNA VACCINEAMONG THOSE ELIGIBLE INCLUDE-PATIENTS WHO ARE 65 AND OLDER-HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS -FIRSTRESPONDERS -OR PATIENTS WHOHAVE CERTAIN HIGH RISK MEDICALCONDITIONS SUCH AS OBESITYCANCER AND TYPE TWO DIABETESHOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WHO AREBEING DISCHARGED AND MEET THECRITERIA CAN ALSO RECEIVE THVACCINE TO SCHEDULE YOURAPPOINTMENT PATIENTS ATCLEVELAND CLINIC MARTIN HEALTHCAN CALL 772-419-3308 PALMBEACH AND INDIAN RIVER COUNTTHE NUMBER IS 954-659-5950THE PHONE LINES WILL BE OPENTODAY FROM 10AM TO 7:00 AM ANDTOMORROW FROM 7 TO 7 FOR MOREINFO HEAD OVER TO WPTV.COMLIVE IN STUART...KAMRELEPPINGER...WPTV NEWSCHAN





