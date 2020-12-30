US nurse tests positive after receiving vaccine: Does it happen? | Oneindia News

Global  
 

A nurse in the US tested positive for Covid-19 a week after he was administered the Pfizer vaccine.

A 45-year-old nurse Mathew W who works at 2 different local hospitals said in a Facebook post that on December 18th, he had received the Pfizer vaccine.

Six days later he fell sick.

