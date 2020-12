Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:56s - Published 4 minutes ago

Are Assisted Living & Nursing Homes Safe with Oasis Senior Advisors

Matt Wilczek of Oasis Senior Advisors talks about whether Assisted Living and Nursing Homes are safe during the pandemic and things to think about when looking to live in these communities.

For more information please visit OasisSeniorAdvisors.com.