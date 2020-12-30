Delicious Cocktail Recipes to Help You Ring in 2021.
Here are 9 tasty cocktail recipes to help you enter 2021 in style and toast to better days ahead.
.
1.
Smirnoff Vanilla Eggnog Martini, Mix 1 oz.
Of each in a cocktail shaker: Smirnoff Vanilla, eggnog and Irish Cream.
Garnish with cinnamon stick and vanilla bean.
2.
Dano's El Burro Loco, Stir 2 oz.
Dano's Pineapple & Jalapeno Tequila, 1.5 oz.
Ginger beer, a splash of lime juice, 1/2 oz.
Simple syrup and ice together.
Garnish with candied ginger and jalapeño.
.
3.
Toast of the Town, Add 1 oz.
Svedka Vodka, 3 oz.
Passionfruit juice and Prosecco to a champagne coupe.
Garnish with edible gold glitter.
4.
The Winter Rebel, Over a large rock add two Chivas 13 year, .75 oz.
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, 1/2 oz.
Of blood orange juice and two dashes of Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters.
Garnish with large clove-studded orange peel.
5.
Laraine's Cocktail, Pour 3 oz.
Of Champagne or Prosecco into a champagne flute.
Top with GT’s Guava Goddess Kombucha and garnish with either thyme, ginger or an edible flower.
6.
Bourbon Fizz, Shake 2 oz.
Bourbon, 1 oz.
Apple cider, 1/2 oz.
Cinnamon syrup, 1/2 oz.
Lemon juice and 1/2 oz.
Egg whites vigorously with ice.
Garnish with orange peel and a maraschino cherry.
7.
Tito's Holiday Thyme, Shake 1.5 oz.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 1.5 oz.
Cranberry juice, 2 tsp lime juice and 2 sprigs of thyme in a shaker with ice.
Pour over ice, top with 3 oz.
Soda water and garnish with thyme sprig.
8.
Midnight Magic, Fill a glass with sliced strawberries and blueberries.
Pour in Stella Rosa Imperiale Black Lux and add a drizzle of honey and a squeeze of lime juice.
Garnish with a mint sprig.
9.
R Spritz, Combine 1/4 oz.
Lemon juice, 1/4 oz.
Simple syrup, 1/4 oz.
Byrrh Quinquina, 2 oz.
Cocchi Rosa and 2 oz.
Giuliana Prosecco in a wine glass with ice.
Garnish with fresh berries