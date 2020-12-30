Delicious Cocktail Recipes to Help You Ring in 2021

Here are 9 tasty cocktail recipes to help you enter 2021 in style and toast to better days ahead.

.

1.

Smirnoff Vanilla Eggnog Martini, Mix 1 oz.

Of each in a cocktail shaker: Smirnoff Vanilla, eggnog and Irish Cream.

Garnish with cinnamon stick and vanilla bean.

2.

Dano's El Burro Loco, Stir 2 oz.

Dano's Pineapple & Jalapeno Tequila, 1.5 oz.

Ginger beer, a splash of lime juice, 1/2 oz.

Simple syrup and ice together.

Garnish with candied ginger and jalapeño.

.

3.

Toast of the Town, Add 1 oz.

Svedka Vodka, 3 oz.

Passionfruit juice and Prosecco to a champagne coupe.

Garnish with edible gold glitter.

4.

The Winter Rebel, Over a large rock add two Chivas 13 year, .75 oz.

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, 1/2 oz.

Of blood orange juice and two dashes of Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters.

Garnish with large clove-studded orange peel.

5.

Laraine's Cocktail, Pour 3 oz.

Of Champagne or Prosecco into a champagne flute.

Top with GT’s Guava Goddess Kombucha and garnish with either thyme, ginger or an edible flower.

6.

Bourbon Fizz, Shake 2 oz.

Bourbon, 1 oz.

Apple cider, 1/2 oz.

Cinnamon syrup, 1/2 oz.

Lemon juice and 1/2 oz.

Egg whites vigorously with ice.

Garnish with orange peel and a maraschino cherry.

7.

Tito's Holiday Thyme, Shake 1.5 oz.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 1.5 oz.

Cranberry juice, 2 tsp lime juice and 2 sprigs of thyme in a shaker with ice.

Pour over ice, top with 3 oz.

Soda water and garnish with thyme sprig.

8.

Midnight Magic, Fill a glass with sliced strawberries and blueberries.

Pour in Stella Rosa Imperiale Black Lux and add a drizzle of honey and a squeeze of lime juice.

Garnish with a mint sprig.

9.

R Spritz, Combine 1/4 oz.

Lemon juice, 1/4 oz.

Simple syrup, 1/4 oz.

Byrrh Quinquina, 2 oz.

Cocchi Rosa and 2 oz.

Giuliana Prosecco in a wine glass with ice.

Garnish with fresh berries