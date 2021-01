Union Cabinet approves modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity

Union Cabinet approved modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity in the country, informed Dharmendra Pradhan during a press brief on December 30.

Union Minister Pradhan said, "Union Cabinet approves modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity in the country for producing ethanol from feedstocks such as cereals (rice, wheat, barley, corn and sorghum), sugarcane, sugar beet etc."