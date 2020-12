These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 30, 2020.



Related videos from verified sources Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case



Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:35 Published 11 hours ago DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice



The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 17 hours ago