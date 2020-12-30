How the world got better at saving lives

The first batch of cases was identified in December 2019 from a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Initially, clear data was hard to gather because of the relatively unknown nature of the virus.

Then, cases began to rise, and people began to die — pretty soon in the hundreds of thousands.

In this video data journalist Jamie Mullick takes you through how the pandemic raged across the globe through the year, and how we eventually got better at saving lives.

There’s a lot that we still don’t know about Covid-19, and the virus that causes it.

Watch this video to see how we fared.