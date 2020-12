Video: Burst of snow to arrive late on New Year's Day Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Video: Burst of snow to arrive late on New Year's Day New Year's Eve will start off with some rain showers, but things will clear up by midnight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN THE OVERCAST, BUT I EXPECTTHESE TO THICKEN UP AS WE GOTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON.TEMPERATURES WILL STEADILY CLIMBTHANKS TO A SOUTH, SOUTHWESTERLYWIND.BY 11:00 TONIGHT, IT IS GOING TOBE WARMER IN BOSTON THAN IT ISRIGHT NOW.WE ARE GOING TO CLIMB INTO THE40’S OVERNIGHT WITH SOME SHOWERSCOMING ON IN.YOU CAN SEE THAT MOISTURE COMINGOFF TO THE WEST.NORTH OF BUFFALO IT IS SNOWINGSOUTH OF THERE.WHAT WEATHER THROUGH THE OHIOVALLEY.THIS IS THE FIRST DISTURBANCE IAM WATCHING, BRINGING IN SHOWERSTONIGHT.THERE IS ANOTHER MORE POTENTDISTURBANCE CLOSER TO THE GULFCOAST, AND THIS IS THE ONE THATIS GOING TO COME AT US FRIDAYNIGHT, AND THIS ONE COULD HAVE AWINTRY COMPONENT.IN BETWEEN WE ARE GOING TOSANDWICH MAINLY DRY WEATHER FORNEW YEAR’S EVE, SO DURING THEDAY TOMORROW AFTER EARLY SHOWERSIT IS DRY, DRY TOMORROW EVENINGTHROUGH THE NIGHT, AND NEWYEAR’S DAY ON FRIDAY WE WILLSTART WITH SUNSHINE BEFORE WECLOUD OVER.ANY SORT OF WET WEATHER IS GOINGTO HOLD OFF UNTIL AFTER DARK, SOMAINLY DRY WEATHER FOR THE NEWYEAR.YOU CAN SEE ON FUTURECAST AS WEGET INTO THIS EVENING, WE AREJUST CLOUDY, BUT OUT INTO THEBERKSHIRES, SEE THIS PINKSHOWING UP?THIS IS THE INITIAL PUSH OFSHOWERS.BY THE TIME IT SHIFTS EASTWARDINTO BOSTON AND WORCESTER, ITWILL JUST BE SHOWERS.THAT IS FIRST THING TOMORROWMORNING, ESPECIALLY INSOUTHEASTERN MOST MASSACHUSETTS.DRY CONDITIONS, A WESTERLYBREEZE, AND TEMPERATURES NOT FARFROM 40 DEGREES.DRY TOMORROW EVENING AS WE GETCLOSER TO MIDNIGHT.TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE FARFROM FREEZING.TOMORROW IS A QUIET DAY.MOSTLY CLOUDY, TEMPERATURES INTHE 40’S, AND COLDER ON NEWYEAR’S DAY.WE WILL HAVE SUNSHINE IN THEMORNING, BUT THIS COLDER AIR ISIMPORTANT BECAUSE AS THAT NEXTDISTURBANCE APPROACHES, IT MAYBE JUST COLD ENOUGH AS WE GETINTO FRIDAY NIGHT THAT INITIALLYTHIS IS A BURST OF SNOW NORTHAND WEST OF BOSTON.LOOK WHAT HAPPENS DURING THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.THAT’S NO CHANGES OVER TERRAIN,BUT NORTH OF THAT ROUTE 2CORRIDOR, THE WORCESTER HILLS,THERE MAY BE A PERIOD OFFREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLYSATURDAY MORNING BEFORE THETEMPERATURES CLIMB AND ITCHANGES TO ALL RAIN AT THAT RAINMOVES OUT DURING THE DAY ONSATURDAY.I THINK WE HAVE THE POTENTIALFOR A COATING TO AN INCH OR TWOOF SNOW BEFORE THE CHANGEOVERINTO WORCESTER HILLS WITHSIGNIFICANT WINTRY WEATHERACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHERN NEWENGLAND.THAT IS FRIDAY NIGHT, A BREAK INTHE ACTION FROM SATURDAY NIGHTINTO EARLY SUNDAY, BUT WOULD YOUBELIEVE THERE IS ANOTHER SYSTEMCUTTING TO THE SOUTH LATERSUNDAY.IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS GOING TOCOME CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A BIT OFRAIN AND PERHAPS SOME INTERIORSNOW SUNDAY N





