Wednesday 12/30 Insider Buying Report: ACNB, GTIM
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Monday, ACNB's Director, David L.
Sites, made a $73,932 buy of ACNB, purchasing 2,964 shares at a cost of $24.94 a piece.
So far Sites is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.43.
ACNB is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Sites purchased ACNB at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $380,402 at an average of $30.36 per share.
And at Good Times Restaurants, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Ryan M.
Zink who bought 19,888 shares at a cost of $2.89 each, for a trade totaling $57,495.
Before this latest buy, Zink purchased GTIM on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $35,484 at an average of $1.91 per share.
Good Times Restaurants is trading up about 12.1% on the day Wednesday.