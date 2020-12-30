Nazanin Mandi stole the show at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show — but she's poised for even more success

Nazanin Mandi is a name you should know.
Gibson Johns interviews Nazanin as she looks back at the first decade of her career as a multihyphenate entertainer, going from being kicked off of "American Idol" at age 15 to stealing the show in Rihanna's most recent Savage X Fenty fashion show alongside her husband, Miguel.
They also discuss her one-season foray into reality TV, changing beauty standards and channeling her struggles with depression and body dysmorphia into a new career as a life coach.