Rapid COVID-19 Testing Available in Dubois County

The rapid test use a nasal swab collected from individuals who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

-- tri- state counties are trying to claw their way out of the red zone.

In dubois county --- they are using time to battle the sprawl.

44news reporter valerie lyons is in jasper with a look at the new rapid results -- that could limit exposure.

If you've taken a standard covid-19 test -- you probably had to wait close to 72 hours for your results.

But with new rapid testing in dubois county -- "those two cards there, that's what we'd use to do the nasal swab, put the reagent on it and it results within 15 minutes."

You'll now know if you're positive or negative in a fraction of the time -- rapid testing began tuesday morning at the current dubois covid-19 testing site at the old ruxer golf course building -- "i was pleasantly surprised today to find out it would be a rapid test rather than a two day wait.

I'm in the lag here in quarantine and i'd like to get back to do what i need and like to do."

But they're not available to everyone -- you must be symptomatic the test within 7 days of your first symptom -- the test itself is rather simple -- if it positive at the top will change to two pink lines with dubois county still in the red with a positivity rate over 18 percent department hopes these tests will help slow the spread as we head into the new year werner: " you can start your isolation immediately and let your close contacts know they need to quarantine right away.

You're waiting on your results for 2 or 3 days, those close contacts have not been notified until those results come back.

That should speed up the process to try and keep those people out of the community?

And those who have already taken it agree -- "i'm really glad that this rapid testing is available.

It would be a disadvantage not to do it.

Find out at soon as possible if you are negative or positive."

The rapid tests could be a fast track to a safer and healthier 2021.

In jasper