Mayo Clinc Stresses Importance Of Advance Directives

As people continue to get vaccinated against covid-19 - it's giving us a glimmer of hope that a potential end is in sight... but the pandemic may be far from over.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic with what medical professionals say we all should be thinking about in case we would find ourselves hospitalized with covid

Jessica.

"* it's a position none of us want to be in..

But if anyone ends up in a hospital like mayo clinic ?

"* medical professionals say you need to make sure you have a power of attorney or advance directive in place.

This is different than a will... the directive tells medical staff who the patient would like to speak for them if they're unable to do so.

The appointed person makes decisions including if the patient wants to be on a ventilator or feeding tube..

Where to receive post?

"* hospitalization care..

And more.

Licensed mayo clinic social worker marian ennen says you should have it filed with your medical professionals and to ensure your family member or other appointed person has a copy as well.

Nurse practitioner kris bruggen also says it's important to make your wishes clearly known and confirm the appointed person will respect them.

Sometimes families have different beliefs on how they'd want mom and dad treated or even husbands and wives have disparate opinions so it's important if you have wishes for yourself which everybody does that you choose an agent that will actually honor those.

I have a copy of a minnesota health care directive ?

"* it asks questions such as "if my health care agent is not reasonably available who do you appoint" it also details what powers your agent has ?

"* such as if they can decide to donate your organs..

Or if they can choose if you're buried or cremated.

Difficult but important decisions for us all.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

Advanced directives differ by state

