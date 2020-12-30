Global  
 

Congressman-elect dies of Covid-19 at age 41

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
Congressman-elect dies of Covid-19 at age 41CNN’s Jake Tapper reports.

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was just elected to Congress, has died of complications from...
United States: Bankruptcy Implications Of New COVID-19 Legislation - Ice Miller LLP

The United States Congress revived the age-old tradition of passing a lame-duck Christmas Tree...
