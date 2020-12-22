Global  
 

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill

The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening.

The bill includes $600 stimulus checks for individuals who earn $75,000 a year or less .

And married couples who earn $150,000 or less.

An additional $600 will be given out for each dependent under the age of 18 living under the same roof.

Unemployment insurance will also be extended with $300 a week.

$284 billion in loans will be available for struggling businesses.

$69 billion will be allocated toward testing and vaccine distribution.

$82 billion will support schools and colleges.

Trump is expected to sign the bill soon, .

But since a potential government shutdown looms as current funding runs out, lawmakers attached a separate seven-day measure.

According to the Senate Historical Office, the bill is the longest they could find record of Congress ever passing.


