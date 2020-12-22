Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill
The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening.
The bill includes $600 stimulus checks for individuals who earn $75,000 a year or less .
And married couples who earn $150,000 or less.
An additional $600 will be given out for each dependent under the age of 18 living under the same roof.
Unemployment insurance will also be extended with $300 a week.
$284 billion in loans will be available for struggling businesses.
$69 billion will be allocated toward testing and vaccine distribution.
$82 billion will support schools and colleges.
Trump is expected to sign the bill soon, .
But since a potential government shutdown looms as current funding runs out, lawmakers attached a separate seven-day measure.
According to the Senate Historical Office, the bill is the longest they could find record of Congress ever passing.