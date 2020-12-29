Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
President
Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.
