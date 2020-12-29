Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com

Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

 San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking..
WorldNews

Japan’s Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus

 Stocks rose Tuesday in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index hitting a 30-year high after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package. Wall..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

US Govt Shutdown Averted As Trump Signs Coronavirus Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 Economic Relief and government spending Bill, averting a...
RTTNews - Published

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill, still pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks

President Trump on Sunday signed the coronavirus relief package that will boost unemployment benefits...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NPRRTTNewsCBS NewsJust Jared


Sen. Toomey says need for coronavirus relief outweighs bill's problems: 'Time is running out'

President Trump has yet to sign off on massive legislation that includes $900 billion for coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Signs COVID Relief Bill For Renters And Property Owners [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Signs COVID Relief Bill For Renters And Property Owners

It may be the strongest bill in the country to protect renters from evicted. A moratorium on evictions was set to expire Dec. 31, but on Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that extends it..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. The bill received the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:40Published
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto [Video]

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published