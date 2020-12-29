Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.

San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking..

Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..

President Trump has yet to sign off on massive legislation that includes $900 billion for coronavirus...