Sen. Dick Durbin has 'a radical idea' for Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a bill to increase direct payments to $2,000, likely closing the door on any pathway to passage before the end of the Congress.

Sen.

Dick Durbin (D-IL) tells CNN’s Jake Tapper it’s a mistake to block the Senate from voting on the bill.