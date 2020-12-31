Lynn Meadows hosting Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve
Lynn Meadows hosting Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve
Lynn Meadows hosts the perfect way to celebrate the new year with the kiddos.
Their annual Countdown to Noon is from 10 a.m.
To noon on New Year’s Eve.
Day and will open- early.- - lynn meadows host the perfect - way to celebrate new years with- the kiddos.
Their annual- countdown to noon event is- from 10am to noon on new years- eve.- for over 20 years, countdown to- noon has- brought smiles to gulf coast- kids and their families each- new years eve.- the morning is full of music, - games, dancing and the famous - - - - balloon ball drop.- this fun filled tradition keeps- families coming back year after- year.
- for safety the event will be- outside on lmdc grounds and - there will be plenty of hand- sanitizer availbale for - guests.
- the museum will be open for pla- from 10 am to 5pm and closed on- january first.- - cindy defrances, executive- director: - " traditionally we'd be having - really huge event called- ccountdown to noon- and so we decided we didn't wan- to disappoint our members and - our - regual people who come so we ar- still having it, we're just - doing it outside.
- everybody gets a hat when they- come and then at noon we're - planning on shooting- off some confetti and dropping- the ball."- the family fun event is free fo- - - - lynn meadows members... - discounted for seniors and- military and $10