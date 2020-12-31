Lynn Meadows hosting Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

Lynn Meadows hosts the perfect way to celebrate the new year with the kiddos.

Day and will open- early.- - lynn meadows host the perfect - way to celebrate new years with- the kiddos.

Their annual- countdown to noon event is- from 10am to noon on new years- eve.- for over 20 years, countdown to- noon has- brought smiles to gulf coast- kids and their families each- new years eve.- the morning is full of music, - games, dancing and the famous - - - - balloon ball drop.- this fun filled tradition keeps- families coming back year after- year.

- for safety the event will be- outside on lmdc grounds and - there will be plenty of hand- sanitizer availbale for - guests.

- the museum will be open for pla- from 10 am to 5pm and closed on- january first.- - cindy defrances, executive- director: - " traditionally we'd be having - really huge event called- ccountdown to noon- and so we decided we didn't wan- to disappoint our members and - our - regual people who come so we ar- still having it, we're just - doing it outside.

- everybody gets a hat when they- come and then at noon we're - planning on shooting- off some confetti and dropping- the ball."- the family fun event is free fo- - - - lynn meadows members... - discounted for seniors and- military and $10