Patsy Roach, author of an online dating blog, joins us to warn of scammers found on online dating apps.

Risky Business: Online Dating in the New Year

To all those c1 welcome back, in the age of covid.

A lot of people are trying to date and trying to do it online.

Patsy is here with us, she is owner of onlinedatingwithpatsy.com.

Four years ago.

I was curious about online dating.

I wasn't really looking but i was curious.

I went and joined match.com.

The first guy that contacted me said he was in the army and on a peace keeping mission.

Name that country.

Could be anywhere.

I thought this guy was cute.

I took it to my coworkers and she goes.

Did he say he was in the army?

She says they are scammers.

I said what are you talking about?

She enlightened me.

I didn't do anything right away but the e-mails were all about so sweet that you would get a cavity.

The sweet talk was high gorgeous, hi pretty and all this sweet talk.

You know.

I just thought it was weird.

Then he was like, i am retiring in three months and will move anywhere.

My first thought is i don't want you to move to a city where you don't know anybody, you will smother me.

So i went online, googled his picture and found out he was a scammer.

Do you have advice for people out there.

It's going to be 2021.

They know they are in the age of covid and have to do this online if they want to meet anyone.

Yeah.

What do you say to these folks?

First things, read my blog.

I have actual conversations and screen shots what they say to you.

Basically they want to get money from you.

I do videos of me talking to them so you can hear what they sound like.

They don't see me.

When they want to see me, i put my captain america doll.

I know the game so i play it to get the story.

I just had a guy yesterday i think i posted this story last night.

This went on for quite a while for maybe a week or two.

He ended up wanting an i tune's gift card.

When he said he wanted one, i said i will send you know.

The next day he's like this didn't work.

It says i have to be in hong kong.

That's when i come through with, you're a scrammer.

Here's my scammer picture i use on all of them.

What is your dream for this blog?

Well, i want to go on the ellen show.

I feel it's really important and i have become more compassionate about it in the last year.

I get an e-mail occasionally from someone.

God i'm so glad i read your blog because one of the guys was on there.

A lady posted comments last week about i'm glad i found you.

I have stuff from the u.s. army.

From homeland security.

I used to work in the it department at my company so the one lady that does cyber security is always sending me stuff.

Put this on your blog.

I'm posting lots of good information.

I make it fun.

You know but it's really a scary thing.

You know because he's going to ask me for money and i don't even know you.

Some of them are quick to ask.

Some will wait a while.

It's definitely something that you have put a little humor into, but understandably.

It is a serious topic and people do need to be careful.

If you want to get on and check out patsy's blog.