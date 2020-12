Nevada COVID-19 vaccine update

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 11 minutes ago

WHEREVER YOU'RE STREAMING US.I'M TRICIA KEAN...AND I'M TODD QUINONES.THE GOVERNOR..IS MAKING AN URGENT PLEA FORPEOPLE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS...JUST AHEAD OF NEW YEAR'S EVE.WE'RE ALSO HEARING ABOUT SOMEMAJOR NEW CHANGES IN NEVADA'SVACCINE PLAN..13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NOW....NEAR RAINBOW AND LAKE MEADWITH THE DETAILS.JOE!THE GOVERNOR HITTING ON SEVERALTOPICS..HE SAYS..THE RECENT STIMULUS PACKAGE..SIGNED INTO LAW..IS SIMPLY NOT ENOUGH ECONOMICHELP..HE ALSO SAYS THE VACCINEROLLOUT..

IS CHANGING..AND CONDEMNED ANY LARGEGATHERINGS IN LAS VEGAS FOR NEWYEARS EVE...LETS GET TO THE VACCINES..SO FAR..MORE THAN 25 THOUSAND DOSES OFTHE COVID-19 VACCINES..BETWEEN PFIZER AND MODERNA..HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED TO THOSEIN THE TIER 1 POPULATION..MOSTLY HEALTHCARE WORKERS ATTHIS POINT..STATE LEADERS ANNOUNCED MOREPEOPLE HAVE BEEN MOVED UP INLINE TO GET THE VACCINE..WE TOLD YOU LAST NIGHT..LIVE AT 11..THAT THERE WAS A CONTROVERSYTHE STATE..CHANGING THE PLAN..

NOW..PEOPLE 75 AND OLDER..WILL BE MOVED UP IN LINE..INTO TIER 2...THEY WERE IN TIER 3...AS OF LAST NIGHT.."THE VACCINE PLAYBOOK ITCONTINUES TO BE FLUID WE MUSTREMAIN FLEXIBLE TO ENSURE APROPER AND ROBUST COVID-19VACCINE RESPONSE."I KNOW PEOPLE WANT TO CELEBRATETHE END OF 2020 AND I DON'TTHAN ANY OF US WANTED TO BE."THE GOVERNOR THERE..SLAMMING IDEAS OF GATHERINGS ONNEW YEARS EVE...SPECIFICALLY ON FREMONT STREETINDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS..WE'LL HAVE MORE ON HIS DIREWARNING..

AT 6..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.NOW...LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THELATEST... COVID-19 NUMBERS....