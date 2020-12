Sharp Hospital COVID-19 vaccine controversy Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:10s - Published 6 minutes ago Sharp Hospital COVID-19 vaccine controversy On Wednesday, more questions were raised about Sharp HealthCare giving the COVID-19 vaccine to lower priority-tier recipients after ABC10 News was sent social media images of personal trainers who claim that they got the shot on Monday at the Grossmont hospital. 0

