Why Ohio is changing its school quarantine guidance Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:48s - Published 30 seconds ago Why Ohio is changing its school quarantine guidance Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the leader of the state health department cites several new studies saying students and teachers won't have to quarantine if they've come in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive as long as they wear a mask and practice social distancing. 0

