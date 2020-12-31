Restaurants closing after long battle in 2020

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

2 thousand dollar stimulus check.

2020 is less than 26 hours away from the history books -- but the year took a heavy toll on small businesses.

In several cases -- that meant having to close up shop for good.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is outside gigi's cupcakes.

It was among the latest business casualties of this ongoing pandemic.

Dan, it was a sad day here when they had to turn over this closed sign for the last time tonight.

This bakery's closure is indicative of just how rough 2020 has been for many shops like it and how rough it will be to start the new year.

For just about all of wednesday -- the line at gigi's cupcakes stretched in a socially-distant manner out the door -- each person passing through waiting to savor their final frosted cupcakes.

Jeffrey dobbs, gigi's customer it's just a shame to see all of these businesses that are having to suffer because of the pandemic now.

Jeffrey dobbs has been coming here for years and for special occasions.

We have a 15-month-old son at home and we actually got him gigi's cupcakes for his birthday and we let him smash it on our kitchen table and make a big mess.

So, it's sad to see this place go.

We were looking forward to that for his second birthday.

Gigi's is one of several small businesses that have closed over the course of 2020.

The dots on this map are just some of those which have closed.

On wednesday -- the census bureau published its latest data set from phase three of the small business survey.

Nearly 30 percent of respondents said they are seeing a large negative effect from the pandemic.

That number has increased continuously this month and is the highest it's been since late june.

For folks like stephanie steele -- it's sad -- but not shocking to hear when another business closes.

Stephanie steele, concerned for small businesses we've actually been doing what we can to support them, to try and keep them open, but it takes more than just one family to come and keep them alive.

Will robinson-smith and even for businesses that haven't had to shut down, like the wine cellar, they've also faced a number of challenges during the pandemic, like having to downsize, for example.

So, right behind me, most of this wall used to be covered with wine, but the pandemic meant that they had to reduce their stock.

Annette birchfield says they took a big hit by eliminating wine tastings and allowing people to hang out in doors.

Annette birchfield, owner, the wine cellar i have so many regulars who want to come back and they want to be here, but we just don't feel comfortable.

I want to just make sure everyone stays safe, but yeah...it's been tough.

She's watching her bottom line closely -- and says it's crushing to see other small businesses -- like gigi's -- not make it.

It broke my heart when you told me that because we used to go there all the time and that was my dad's favorite place.

He's sick and so i went and got him a dozen cupcakes just about a month ago for his birthday.

So yeah, it's hard, it's so sad to watch these small businesses just not be able to make it.

Birchfield says government programs like the paycheck protection program are helpful -- but she says the best thing you can do is to support small businesses before they close for good.

