Doctors share their concerns and expectations from 2021: Watch the video | Oneindia News

The year 2020 has been extremely challenging for the Doctors and all the health-care workers who didn't have the option to stay at home, but had to toil in the Covid-19 wards.

They took the risk to save as many lives as possible, but many themselves succumbed to the virus.

Healthcare workers had to endure this traumatic year with most being burned out with over work.

Doctors hope that the year 2021 will be better than the year 2020 and a vaccine will reach everyone.

