Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Summit County opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Summit County opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older

Summit County opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older

On Wednesday, Summit County Public Health opened registration for COVID-19 vaccinations to those 70 and older.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Summit County to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 and older

Summit County residents who are 75 and older will be able to get their first dose of the COVID-19...
Denver Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine distribution focuses on 65+ population [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine distribution focuses on 65+ population

Right now, the vaccination effort against COVID-19 is focusing on those 65 years and older across the state. The Florida Department of Health said all county health departments have received the..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:27Published
Pinellas County to begin vaccinating those 65 and older next week [Video]

Pinellas County to begin vaccinating those 65 and older next week

Pinellas County will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older next week.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published
Summit County Booked Up For All COVID Vaccination Appointments This Week [Video]

Summit County Booked Up For All COVID Vaccination Appointments This Week

Under the new guidelines for Colorado, people booked their vaccine appointments to capacity in Summit County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:30Published