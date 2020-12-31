India preparing to run world's largest COVID vaccination program: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 said as the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now, India is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year (2021).He said, "The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now.
We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning. As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores and is expected to be completed by the mid of 2022. The hospital will be equipped with 750-beds and will have 125 MBBS seats. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present during the inaugural ceremony.
After laying foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the year 2020 has taught us 'Swasthya hi sampada hai' (Health is Wealth) very well. He said, "Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges."
A three-day winter carnival is underway at Patnitop. Tourists visited Patnitop hill station in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists were seen enjoying the carnival in Patnitop. Speaking to ANI, Directorate of Tourism of Jammu, RK Katoch said, "We have organised the carnival to revive tourism post COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a tourist said, "We are here for New Year celebration. It is a beautiful place and we are enjoying a lot."
Tourists favourite spot, Goa is all set to welcome and celebrate New Year. However, people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Tourists were seen enjoying with their families. "Tourists have started coming to Goa now. The tourists should follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social gathering," said Manohar Ajgaonkar, Goa Deputy CM to ANI.
Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added.
