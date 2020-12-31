Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published 10 minutes ago

India preparing to run world's largest COVID vaccination program: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 said as the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now, India is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year (2021).He said, "The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now.

We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."