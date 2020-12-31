Norway landslide leaves several injured, missing

Several people remain unaccounted for after a landslide struck a Norwegian village on Wednesday.
Rescue efforts are continuing, but are being hampered by unstable ground in the area.
Adam Reed reports.
Several people remain unaccounted for after a landslide struck a Norwegian village on Wednesday.
Rescue efforts are continuing, but are being hampered by unstable ground in the area.
Adam Reed reports.
A landslide has smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for..
J&K has been bearing the brunt of militancy since late eighties and having suffered a lot for more than three decades, most of them..